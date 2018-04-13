2018 budget: C’ttees on Defence, Army, NAF, 17 others holding Senate to ransom — Saraki

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—SENATE President, Dr Bukola Saraki, yesterday, raised the alarm that Senate Committees on Defence, Army, Air Force, Navy, Federal Capital Territory, FCT; Niger Delta and 15 others were holding the Senate to ransom in its bid to put finishing touches to the 2018 Appropriation Bill, following their refusal to submit reports on the budget.

Speaking, yesterday, during plenary, Saraki named committees on Industry, States and Local Government, Culture and Tourism, Petroleum (Downstream), Petroleum (Upstream), Sustainable Development Goals, Primary Health and Communicable Diseases, Health, Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Capital Market, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency, Works; Power, Steel Development and Metallurgy; and National Cooperation and Integration as those yet to submit their reports to enable the Senate Committee on Appropriations work on the reports for subsequent passage of the 2018 budget.

He, however, gave the 20 committees today to submit their reports.

It would be recalled that worried by the delay in the passage of the N8.612 trillion 2018 budget by the National Assembly, Saraki had on Tuesday, mandated the Appropriation Committee, led by Senator Danjuma Goje, APC, Gombe Central, to submit its report next week.

According to Saraki, the appropriations committee should tidy up reports from other sub committees latest by Friday at 6pm this week for submission to the Senate next week.