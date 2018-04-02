2 teachers bag 24 months imprisonment for N3m fraud

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna on Wednesday sentenced two teachers, Adams Jibril, 28, and Mohammed Yusuf, 27, to combined 24 months imprisonment for defrauding a man of N3 million.

The convicts, both residents of Chechenji Road, Kaduna, were arraigned on a five-count charge of criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, cheating, impersonation and forgery.

In her judgment, the Magistrate, Mrs Zainab Mohammed, said the prosecution was able to prove the charge of conspiracy, cheating, impersonation and forgery against Jibril.

Mohammed, thereafter, sentenced Jibril to 18 months imprisonment with an option of N100,000 fine.

She also sentenced Yusuf to six months imprisonment on charge of conspiracy and forgery with an option of N20,000 fine.

The convicts had however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Baba, had said that the matter was transferred on May 5, 2016 from the Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna, to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for investigation.

Baba told the court that Yahaya Abdullahi of Kinkinu, Kaduna, in June 2015, reported that the convicts came to his house and defrauded him of N3 million.

The prosecutor said the convicts had deceived the complainant that they would help him get admission for his son Abdullaziz, at the Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna.

“After the complainant gave the convicts the money they later brought the admission letter which was discovered to be fake.

“All effort made by the complainant to get his money back proved abortive, rather the convicts absconded to an unknown destination,” Baba added

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 97, 312,179,322 and 364 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

NAN