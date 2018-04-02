2 men to spend 16 months in jail each for conspiracy, extortion

Mararaba, (Nasarawa State) – A Mararaba Upper Area Court in Nasarawa State, on Thursday sentenced two men- Emmanuel Bitrus,38, and Christian Anakwe,31, to 16 months imprisonment each for conspiracy and extortion.



The judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, said that he jailed the convicts based on evidence before the court and their guilty plea.

“Bitrus and Anakwe are hereby sentenced to four months imprisonment each or an option of N6, 000 fine for the offence of conspiracy.

“For the offence of extortion, the accused persons are sentenced to 12 months imprisonment each or an option of fine of N10, 000,” the judge ruled.

Shekarau also ordered the convicts to jointly pay N15, 000 to the nominal complainant as cost of prosecuting the case.

The convicts, who reside at Mararaba, were arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and extortion.

They admitted committing the offences and pleaded for mercy.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Hamen Donald, had told the court that one Ojobo Godwin of Owukpa Ogbadibo, Benue, reported the matter at the `A’ Police Division, Mararaba on March 31, at about 5:p.m.

He said that the complainant alleged that on same date, while he parked his car at City Rock, and was searching for food to eat, the defendants conspired and forcefully collected N10,000 from him

According to the prosecutor, the offences are contrary to and punishable under Sections 97 and 292 of the Penal Code Law. (NAN)