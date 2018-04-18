18 out of 36 ministers attended FEC meeting

By Nwafor Sunday

The weekly Federal Executive Meeting, (FEC) held today witnessed eighteen out of 36 ministers walking with President Muhammadu Buhari.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo presided over today’s meeting. Recall that President Myuhammadu Buhari after announcing his intention to run for the 2019 election, travelled to UK for his leave. Report has it that he will participate in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

According to reports, some of the ministers at the ongoing meeting are Lai Mohammed (information), Abdulrahman Danbazzau (interior), Chris Ngige (labour), Adamu Adamu (education), Adebayo Shittu (communications), Usani Usani (Niger Delta affairs), Ogbonnaya Onu (science and technology) and Rotimi Amaechi (transportation).

The junior ministers at the meeting are Zainab Ahmed (budget and national planning), Steven Ocheni (labour), Anthony Onwuka (education), and Heneiken Lokpobiri (agriculture).

Others are Omole Daramola (niger Delta affairs), Osagie Ehinare (health) Hadi Sirika (aviation), and Mustapha Baba Shauri (power).