111 Delta communities threaten to shut down oil field

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI—ONE hundred and eleven host communities of OML 30 in Delta State have threatened to shut down the oil field if its operators dare to go ahead with their alleged plan to introduce a non- governmental organisation, NGO, as its representative to review the existing Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the communities.

Rising from a meeting of the OML 30 Community Development Board and Community Representative Committee (cluster President Generals and Secretaries ) Monday, Chairman of the board, Morris Idiovwa, flanked by others said operators of the oil field should go into direct discussion with the host communities.

“We will not tolerate any discussion through a third party, an NGO. As host communities, we have resolved that we will discuss directly with operators of the oil field in our communities. We suffer the pains of pollution,” he said.