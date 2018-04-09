Breaking News
111 Communities to shut down oil field, reject NGO

On 11:41 amIn News by Urowayino WaramiComments

BY JIMITOTA ONOYUME

WARRI: 111  host communities of OML 30 in  Delta state have threatened to shut down the oil field if it operators dare go ahead with its alleged plan to introduce a Non Governmental Organisation, NGO, as it representative to review the existing Memorandum of Understanding MoU with the  communities.

Rising from a meeting of the OML 30 Community Development Board and Community Representative Committee ( cluster President Generals and Secretaries )   the Chairman of the board, Hon Morris Idiovwa, flanked by others said  operators of the oil field should go into direct discussion with the host communities.

“We will not tolerate any discussion through a third party, an NGO. As  host communities we have resolved that we will discuss directly with operators of the oil field in our communities. We suffer the pains of pollution”, he said.

Total Egina FPSO ariving Nigeria

 The communities in a press statement also made available to newsmen signed by twelve President Generals representing the 111 cluster communities of the oil field among whom were  Chief James Obeowe, Chief Victor Ohare,  and Pastor Philip Fianca also  expressed worries with  alleged delay by operator of the oil field  to pay community contractors rendering various services to the firm, adding that the delay also in implementing portions of the MoU  bothering on scholarship for children of the host communities and related matters  heightened tension in the communities.

“Delay in the payment  to community contractors rendering various services to the firm operating the oil field  has heightened the tension in the field. In December, 2017, workers across OML30  were not paid and therefore could not enjoy the Christmas as they should. This resulted in protest across the fields.  Delay in fulfilling terms of agreement reached with host communities on scholarship , MOU matters  also caused tension in communities

In conclusion after due consideration and appraisal of the present state of affairs in OML 30, we have taken the stand that we do not want in our land, and we will not welcome activities of any consultant whether engaged by NPDC, Shoreline, Heritage or Salvic in our communities”, they said.


