10-yr-old girl raped by 50-yr-old man, son narrates ordeal: They always lure me to their house with N20

By Simon Ebegbulem

BENIN—A 10-year-old girl, allegedly defiled by a 50-year-old man and his son, aged 16, yesterday, narrated how the men always tempted her with N20 whenever they wanted to sleep with her.

She said: “Sometimes, they will even beg me to buy recharge card for them to lure me to their house.”

Father and son were arraigned before an Evboriaria Magistrate’s Court in Benin for allegedly defiling the girl.

The accused, Reuben Enosegbe and Reuben Destiny, pleaded not guilty before Chief Magistrate Efe Akhere of Oredo Magistrate Court 3.

Defence counsel, Nicholas Omobude, who pleaded for their bail, argued that they were innocent of the crime until proven guilty, assuring that the accused persons will not jump bail.

He further pointed out that the second accused person is a minor and should be granted bail.

But his efforts to secure their bail did not scale through as Chief Magistrate Akhere said the matter will not be tried in his court.

The court transferred the case to a family court where the accused persons’ bail will be considered upon resumption next week.

Meanwhile, the magistrate ordered that the first accused person be remanded at the Oko Prison, while his son, who is a minor, be kept at the Children’s Remand Home, Ugbekun Quarters.

The defence counsel, Nicholas Omobude, expressed optimism that his clients will get justice.