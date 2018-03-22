World Cup: Rohr rues Ikeme’s illness, worried about Eagles goalkeepers

After closing his door to former Super Eagles captain and goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama, Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr is still have problem getting a replacement for Carl Ikeme who was diagnosed with Leukaemia.

The German coach admitted he has a goalkeeping problem ahead of the Mundial, saying : ‘’It is true. Our problem is Ikeme’s illness (he was diagnosed with leukemia)’’.

Meanwhile Rohr has also said his captain John Obi Mikel will have to undergo rigorous training with the national team ahead of the 2018 World Cup, bearing it in mind that the Chinese Super League is not too competitive.

The Tianjin Teda star is set to miss out on the Super Eagles last friendly in the 2017-2018 season as he has remained in China to renew his work permit.

Asked if Mikel’s transfer to China is a problem, Rohr told Przegld Sportowy: ‘’It might be a problem once, but the level has risen there. Before the World Cup there will be a break to bring the players to a good physical condition.’’