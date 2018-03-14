Woman docked for allegedly killing stepdaughter

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA—The 35-year- old housewife, Sahura Musa, who was reportedly dragged by her husband, Musa Mohammed of Gyazama village in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State, to the Police for allegedly killing her stepdaughter, was yesterday arraigned in court.

Sahura was alleged to have taken the two-year-old stepdaughter to an unknown destination. But the girl was later found inside a neighbour’s well.

She was arraigned before a Katsina Senior Magistrate’s court presided over by Hajiya Fadila Dikko, who ordered that she be remanded in prison custody till May 8.

The Police told the court that the accused person’s husband, Musa Mohammed, reported the incident to the Police at Dandume on February 13.

The court was told that on January 24, at about 8 p.m., the accused carried the two-year-old stepdaughter, Nana Farida to an unknown place.