Will Zuma be charged? – S/Africa decides Friday

South Africa’s chief state prosecutor, Shaun Abrahams, will announce on Friday whether he is reinstating corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma, his office said.

Zuma faces 783 counts of corruption relating to a 30 billion rand ($2.5 billion) government arms deal in the late 1990s. They were filed but then dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) shortly before Zuma ran for the presidency.

“The announcement will be today at 3.30 pm,” said Luvuyo Mfaku, a spokesman for the NPA.

On Thursday, leader of South Africa’s main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA), Mr. Mmusi Maimane, warned ex- President Jacob Zuma to repay the $1.3 million of public money to avoid going to jail.

Mr Maimane says the figure was confirmed by the State Attorney.

It has since emerged that under Zuma, the Presidency paid out millions of rand on legal costs relating to the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision to drop charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering against him.

The figure was revealed in a letter sent to DA on Tuesday by the State Attorney.

The State Attorney said the office was instructed by new President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide the details after having considered the court approach.

“We are instructed to inform you that since May 1, 2009 an amount of R15,300,250 was incurred by the Presidency on legal costs pertaining to the National Prosecuting Authority’s decision to decline to prosecute Mr Zuma on charges of fraud, corruption and racketeering.