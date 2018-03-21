Wike urges leading European investors to invest in Rivers

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Davies Iheamnachor

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said his administration has implemented sound economic policies and programmes that have made the state the investment destination of Nigeria.

Speaking during a Special Investment Programme organised for Rivers State by Financial Times, tagged: “Invest in Rivers State“ at its headquarters in London, yesterday, Wike told the select investors at the event that return on investment in the state is the highest in Nigeria.

Wike said: “The Government of Rivers State remains committed to making the state the best place in Nigeria to live, work and do business through the implementation of sound policies and creating the enabling peaceful, secure and friendly environment for doing business in Rivers State. Investors are warmly welcomed, Rivers State awaits you.”

He assured intending investors that his administration had lined out incentives that have made the state investor-friendly.

In his remarks, Commercial Director of Financial Times in charge of Africa and Middle East, Mark Cowardine, assured Wike that the message of the investment potentials of Rivers State will promote economic growth in the state.

Vice Chairman of Westminster Africa Business Group, Mr Tim Johnsen, noted that the presentation of Governor Wike has highlighted key areas of investments to be explored by European investors.

Chief Executive Officer of Invest Africa and United Kingdom Business Council for Africa, Karen Taylor, said the state government had redefined the economic advantage of Rivers State, making it attractive to the world.

Leyla Boulton, Editor, Special Reports of Financial Times said Rivers State had become Nigeria’s leading economic destination due to the programmes initiated by Governor Wike.

Imad Mesdoua, Senior Consultant at Control Risks, expressed satisfaction with the quality of information and opportunities that Governor Wike has exposed to Europe on Rivers State.

Governor Wike was accompanied by Senator George Sekibo; Commissioner of Information and Communication, Emma Okah; Chairman of Greater Port Harcourt City Development Authority, Chief Ferdinand Anabrabra; Commissioner of Sports, Boma Iyaye, and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara.