Why Ughelli South must queue behind Izeze in 2019- Ogbolo

Frontline member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ewu Town, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Ugbogure Oteri Ogbolo, has called on Ughelli South people to queue behind the Distinguished Honourable member representing Ughelli South Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. (Barr.) Comr. Izeze R. Y. Reuben, in the 2019 general election, stressing that he has kept his campaign promises to Ughelli South State Constituents.

Mr. Ogbolo who is a foundation member of the party and Chairman of Orah Quarters in Ewu Town made this known at the end of the weekly meeting of Orah Quarters in Ewu Town which was monitored by VOMO (Victor Orode), who was equally present at the meeting.

Mr. Ogbolo said Comrade Izeze’s six (6) people oriented Bills within 3 years in office lays credence to the fact that he is in the House to serve the generality of Delta State people and not just Ughelli South people alone, adding that his empowerment cut across the eleven (11) Federal Wards in Ughelli South Local Government Council.

“Comrade Izeze has kept his campaign promises to the people of Ughelli South and despite the scant resources at his disposal, he has been consistently empowering hundreds of Ughelli South people, while embarking on several constituency projects.

“When Comrade Izeze was running for the Ughelli South State Constituency Seat in 2015, he came to me and after telling me about his ‘mission statement’ and blueprints for Ughelli South people, I made up my mind to work for him and I eventually worked for him.

“And almost 3 years in office, I can confidently say he has achieved beyond expectations.

“I am not saying this because I have benefited from him on a personal basis but when you see a man who is doing well, you have to applaud him and with that, he will do more because I am not primarily considering my self interest but that of Ughelli South comes first as evidenced by his six (6) pro- people bills.

“These bills are bills of hope and progress and the fact that he sponsored these bills within 3 years tells a lot about his capacities as a Legislator.

“Yes, I will work for his reelection in 2019, starting from the PDP primary election because he has justified the mandate given to him by the people of Ughelli South.

“I will commit myself and my personal resources like I did in 2015 into his reelection because Comrade Izeze is a good material and there is the need for all Ughelli South people to queue behind him in 2019 for more robust lawmaking and more dividends of democracy,” Mr. Ogbolo said.