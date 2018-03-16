We’ve kept our promise, FCTA Minister tells Reps

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—MINISTER of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, yesterday told the House of Representatives that the administration had kept the promises made to Nigerians.

According to Bello, he had told Nigerians that the Administration would be concentrating on the completion of critical infrastructure and public utility projects, just as he announced that by 2018 most of these projects would exit the budget.

Speaking when a delegation from the House of Representatives Committee on Public Procurement paid him a working visit, the Minister said evidence of this could be seen from the major arterial roads into the city that had been completed as well some of the major secondary roads traversing major sections of the city.

He said, “The tracks have been done. 12 stations along the track have been completed. We have started procurement of the rolling stock, the wagons and so on. We now have a set of rolling stock that is enough for us to start what we call trial phase where our Nigerian engineers and staff and coach drivers will work together with the Chinese contractors for a number of months before the real rolling stocks arrive.

“We are working to open up new phases with a view to decongesting the city. We have not done any land allocation within the last two years because we set up a committee to redress so many of the issues that we inherited and also areas where allocations were done without any plan whatsoever for infrastructure, either in the short term, medium term or even in the long term. But we have been able to cover all that now.”

Earlier, Chairman, House committee on Procurement, Oluwole Oke, commended the Minister for his forthrightness, saying the country would be a lot better if had other Ministers with similar attributes as Muhammad Bello.

He said, “Let me commend the Honourable Minister. I feel highly honoured and I want to say that if every Minister behaves the way you behave, I think this country will be a better place. I’ve met your colleagues and other senior members of this government and if there is any Minister, a lieutenant of Mr. President that is upright, that is truthful, it’s the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.”