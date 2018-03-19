We’re committed to officers welfare — Police I-G

By Esther Onyegbula

Lagos—THE Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris has pledged commitment to the welfare of the officers and men by repositioning the Police Cooperatives Society to meet their needs.

Idris, who is the President of the society spoke in Lagos during the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria Police Cooperative Multi-Purpose Society Limited in Ikeja.

According to him, the society would be re-engineered to perform its core mandate of promoting the social-economic well- being of police personnel by providing platform for seamless accessibility to revolving loans, sales of goods at affordable prices.

Idris, represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG, Valentine Ntomchukwu, said police personnel should also access cars and motor cycles loans, including affordable houses, among others.

He urged them to embrace voluntary contribution through thrift and savings, stressing that the Society was a positive catalyst in driving home his passion in alleviating the welfare of Police personnel through numerous welfare-oriented programmes.

Chairman, Board of Directors of the society, Mr Abdullahi Fagge, an Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG, affirmed that his team had engaged in reformation and turnaround of the Police Cooperatives.

Mr. Sholla David, Commissioner of Police and Executive Secretary in charge of the Society, assured that the management of the society would continue to strive to improve and provide superior services. .