Breaking News
Translate

On VP’s daughter and Bola Shagaya’s Son’s engagement ceremony

On 12:45 amIn Entertainment, News by Urowayino WaramiComments

Oludamilola, the first daughter of Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, began her journey into matrimony with Oluwaseun Bakare, the son of billionaire oil magnate, Bola Shagaya, on Thursday.

VP Osinbajo daughter’s -Oludamilola Osinbajo- traditional engagement to Oluseun Bakare-took place today @ the Presidential Villa. Photos show the VP, his wife and the couple in different shots @ the event

The high class traditional wedding witnessed who is who from the political class, the academia, the business class as well as associates of the Vice President.

The white wedding has been scheduled to take place today at the National Christian Center, Abuja and another reception for guests will be held at the State House Conference Center.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.