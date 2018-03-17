On VP’s daughter and Bola Shagaya’s Son’s engagement ceremony

Oludamilola, the first daughter of Nigeria’s Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and his wife, Dolapo, began her journey into matrimony with Oluwaseun Bakare, the son of billionaire oil magnate, Bola Shagaya, on Thursday.

The high class traditional wedding witnessed who is who from the political class, the academia, the business class as well as associates of the Vice President.

The white wedding has been scheduled to take place today at the National Christian Center, Abuja and another reception for guests will be held at the State House Conference Center.