Vice president, Osinbajo, confirms attendance at AiMP nation building seminar

By Rotimi Agbana

Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN GCON will be at the 5th Edition of the Nation Building Workshop entitled “The Pathway to an Industrialised Nigeria” hosted by the Apostles in the Market Place (AIMP) Network.

Apostles in the Market Place (AiMP) Network is a network of Christian professionals and leaders in the market place, who are committed to making a lasting impact on society. Its founding objective is to develop individuals who are committed to personal transformation, who can facilitate societal transformation at all levels of society.

Confirming his attendance, the Vice President reaffirmed his optimism in the eventual materialisation of “a Nigeria of our dreams”. He noted that “to build the new Nigeria, we need a new tribe – a tribe of men and women of all faiths, tribes, and ethnicities, committed to a country run on high values of integrity, hard work, justice and love of country. A tribe of men and women who are prepared to make sacrifices and exercise constraints that are crucial to building a healthy society; who are prepared to stick together”.

Also confirming his attendance and speaking alongside the Vice President is the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah.

Other distinguished Nigerians who will join the Vice President at the epochal event are:

Dr. Christopher Kolade, Mr. Richard Kramer, Pastor Wale Adefarasin and many others.

Panel Discussions will revolve around: Harnessing Nigerians in Diaspora, The Role of Religious Institutions in Nation Building, The Future of Nigerian Youths and IT, Agriculture: from Potential to Reality and The Ease of Doing Business.

Panelists include Dr. Leslye Obiora, Chike Maduegbuna, Dr. Kanayo F. Nwanze, Mezuo Nwuneli, Angel Adelaja, Chika Nwobi, Poju Oyemade, Onyeka Akumah, Kofo Akinkugbe, and His Excellency, Donald Duke, former Governor of Cross River State.

Panel discussions will be led by Ndidi Nwuneli, Leke Alder and Alero Ayida-Otobo

According to the AiMP Board of Trustees Chairman and Chief host of the event, Segun Olujobi, “there couldn’t be a better time for a gathering of such great minds than this. We are confident that this event will lay the foundation for Nigeria’s eventual transformational evolution”.

Asked whether the event was open to the general public, AiMP’s Executive Director, John Enelamah reiterated that the event is open to the general public but admonished that intending attendees must register on AiMP’s website to attend.

Event is billed for Friday, March the 23 at the Landmark Event Centre, Victoria Island Annex, Lagos from 9am.