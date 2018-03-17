Veteran gospel singer, Ehiliz, steams up for 12th album, ‘Future will tell’ after 24-years

By ayo onikoy

After twenty-four years in the Nigerian music industry, with 11-albums to her credit, veteran gospel musician, TV presenter, finance expert and consultant, Mrs. Elizabeth Ngozi Ehigiamusoe is not ready to throw in the towel as she has released her 12th album titled ‘Future will tell’.

Fondly called ‘Ehiliz’, Ngozi who has been doing gospel music since 1994 after it was revealed to her by God in a dream in 1977 but delayed till 1994, believes gospel music is the only medium through which she can touch or impact lives.

According to Ehiliz, “Gospel music brings solace, succor, and peace to anyone going through hard times”, a reason her major inspiration is God and circumstances surrounding her.

With a mandate to spread the gospel of Christ to the world and affect the lives of Nigerian youths positively, Ehiliz insists nothing can make her quit gospel music because it is a divine calling.

“For me, doing gospel music is not for financial gain but to spread the gospel of Christ. Though I have had challenges such as lack of finance to promote my music but I have never been tempted to quit because it is a divine mandate”, she said.

She argued that though it has not been an easy task obeying the divine call due to age and financial constraints, God has been giving her strength to pull through thick and thin.

“Obeying God’s call has not been easy, but God has been giving me the strength to do it. I don’t think I’m too old for what I’m doing. I’m going to continue doing this until I don’t have the strength to do so anymore, or until when my bones are as old as that of Moses in the Bible”, she bragged.

She added that her focus as a gospel musician is to reach out to the youths because she strongly believes her generation has been misleading the youth.

“Elders in the country have been misleading the youth so my major focus is to reach out to the youth through my music and studio. I believe God has been using me to impact the lives of the Nigerian youths”, she concluded.