Young Businessman, Uzochukwu bags honorary doctorate from Commonwealth varsity

The Governing Council of the London Graduate School and Commonwealth University has on Monday conferred an honorary Doctorate Degree on the Chairman/CEO of Stanel Group, Stanley Uzochukwu.

At a ceremony witnessed by other dignitaries and fellow doctorate honorees, the management of the London Graduate School and Commonwealth University attributed the award to Uzochukwu’s contributions to humanity among which includes women and youth empowerment, and job creation.

The event was witnessed by dignitaries from across the African continent and beyond some of which include the founder and chairman of ASKY Airlines and Ecobank Plc, Gervais Djondo; former Ghanaian presidential aspirant, Henry Herbert Lartey; and Hon. Morris Dzoro a member of the Kenyan executive cabinet.

Others include the representatives of Rivers and Lagos State governments.

Uzochukwu, the visionary young business leader, has been in the news in Nigeria notably for his huge impact in the Nigerian economy especially in the areas of job creation, products and services innovations, human development and empowerment.

Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano recently named Uzochukwu on the board of the state-run hospitality outfit.