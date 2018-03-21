Uber makes case for female leadership at IWD

LAGOS—AS part of activities commemorating International Women’s Day 2018, Uber recently hosted a crop of Nigeria’s leading ladies at an event tagged: #UberBelieveinHer.

The event started off with a panel discussion featuring Lola Kassim, General Manager; Francesca Uriri, Head Communications; Margaret Banasko, Country Marketing Lead; and Jackie Omotalade, Head Policy, all female members of the Uber West Africa team.

Telling Uber stories, the session focused on what it means to be a working woman, how women can continually press for progress, and the impact companies like Uber have on local communities in creating opportunities for growth and innovation.