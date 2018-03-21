Breaking News
Translate

Uber makes case for female leadership at IWD

On 1:17 amIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

LAGOS—AS part of activities commemorating International Women’s Day 2018, Uber recently hosted a crop of Nigeria’s leading ladies at an event tagged: #UberBelieveinHer.

The event started off with a panel discussion featuring Lola Kassim, General Manager; Francesca Uriri, Head Communications; Margaret Banasko, Country Marketing Lead; and Jackie Omotalade, Head Policy, all female members of the Uber West Africa team.

Telling Uber stories, the session focused on what it means to be a working woman, how women can continually press for progress, and the impact companies like Uber have on local communities in creating opportunities for growth and innovation.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.