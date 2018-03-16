Tyre marketers mobilise to fight influx of substandard tyres

By Theodore Opara

The Association of Nigeria Tyre Marketers (ANTM) is mobilising to fight the influx of substandard tyres into the country.

The association is teaming up with the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Standard Organisation of Nigeria and Lagos State Government to chart the way forward in the fight against sub-standard tyres.

To this end, the Association of Nigeria Tyre Marketers (ANTM) has set aside Wednesday 25th and Thursday 26th of April this year to mark the official inauguration of their multibillion tyre edifice known as Africa Tyre Village located at the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex along Badagry express way.

Addressing a general assembly of the association recently, the ANTM President Alhaji Issa Mohammed solicited the support and cooperation of his members during the preparations and the programs which according to him, will kick start with the Lagos Tyre Conferece on the first day, while the second day shall be used for wrapping up the conference and official commissioning of the tyre village with award presentation to notable individuals and organizations for their contributions to enhance safety, security and quality motoring on Nigeria’s highways.

“We are unveiling this market on the 25th and 26th April as the surest center for quality tyres in Africa, and Nigeria in particular. This occasion will provide the long awaited opportunity for all the stakeholders of the nation’s roads and motring sector to come together and discuss the way forward in the fight against substandard tyre products.

“We have met one on one with the Lagos Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in respect of the motoring summit, and he assured us of his agency’s support and collaboration. The Lagos State Ministry of Transportation has also pledged their support for the project, through their VIS department, while our existing partnership with the Standards Organization of Nigeria on this matter remains cordial and ongoing.

I am therefore appealing to all of you here to please cooperate with the executive board throughout the preparations and during the events,” Issa Mohammedsaid.

The Association of Nigeria Tyre Marketers is the umbrella body of more than 2,550 tyre marketers formerly operating at Enu-Owa area of Idmota on the Lagos Islands . The need to comply with Lagos State Government’s no–street-trading directive, and to free ourselves from the harzardous and unfriendly conditions at Enu-Owa, forced the union to build and relocate activities to Africa Tyre Village in January 2014.

The Vice President of ANTM Okechukwu Ezeifeoma harped on the need for importers and manufacturers of tyres and automobile products, as well as transport firms, commercial bus and cab operators, banks and the corporate world in general to showcase their brands at the exhibition stands provided at the venue, or by advertising in other available channels which are available on request.