Turkey to UN rights chief: You ‘re ‘terrorist collaborator’

Turkey branded the UN rights chief Zeid Al-Hussein as a terrorist sympathiser on Tuesday.

The UN Human Rights Office in Geneva in a report criticised Turkey for not revoking the measures that were put in place in reaction to the July 2016 coup attempt.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry in a statement said that the said text has no meaning, arguing that Al-Hussein had ignored various terrorist threats that the country is facing.

“This person, who is the head of an international body bearing an unquestionable global importance, unfortunately, relegated the said UN body under his administration into a position of a collaborator of terrorist organisations,’’ the ministry added.

Turkey blamed the coup attempt on the movement of Fethullah Gulen, a U.S.-based cleric.

Ankara has designated the movement as a terrorist group.

Al-Hussein pointed out that nearly 160,000 people, including 300 journalists, have been arrested between July 2017 and the end of that year, while 152,000 civil servants have been dismissed.

More than 100,000 websites were blocked in 2017.

“Clearly the successive states of emergency declared in Turkey have been used to severely and arbitrarily curtail the human rights of a very large number of people,’’ Al-Hussein said.

Al-Hussein’s office had, in fact, acknowledged Turkey’s right to respond to the coup and to terrorism, but it concluded that the measures have been excessive and have eroded the rule of law.

