TUC accuses debtor states of diverting workers’salaries to buy properties abroad

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

ABUJA—TRADE Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, yesterday accused state governments still owing workers’ salaries of diverting money meant for payment of salaries and other benefits to buy properties across the world.

The umbrella body of senior workers in the country insisted that governors still owing workers salaries should resign now to avoid disgrace come 2019 election.

TUC’s position followed recent disclosure by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, that N1.9 trillion had been released to state governments as Paris Club Refund.

In a statement, TUC contended that it was unfair and inhuman for governors after sharing a total of N1.9 trillion and budget support facilities since the inception of this administration to fail to meet their obligations to workers.

The statement by Bobboi Kaigama and Musa Lawal, President and Secretary General of TUC, lamented that instead of paying workers, “governors are busy buying properties all over the world. One wonders how they (governors) sleep at night while the people they govern go to bed hungry, sick and have their wards out of school.”

The group commended Vice President Osinbajo and Senator Shehu Sani (APC, Kaduna Central) for their recent revelations on monies released to states and a fraction of the take home of senators, saying: “The public and the international community is now abreast of how politicians and cronies rape our national patrimony while the masses live in abject poverty.

‘’For us, this revelation is an eye opener and we are going to mobilise members throughout the country to ensure that defaulting governors seeking re-election and even those who have served out their second term but want to impose a stooge will not be allowed to emerge, but face perdition come 2019.’’

“A position of leadership requires deep thinking and a lot of creativity. The managerial skill of a leader shows when he or she is faced with challenges like what we have in most states presently.’’

A lot of governors are not thinking out of the box simply because they know federal allocation is certain. They are not even paying deductions from workers’ salaries in some cases for up to six, seven, eight months. They only pay net, not gross, yet they claim to be conscien