Trader, 44, allegedly steals underwear, other items from neighbour

Lagos March – A 44-year-old trader, Oluwayemisi Adegbola, who allegedly broke into her neighbour’s apartment to steal an underwear, two pairs of jeans and two wrappers, among other items, was on Wednesday docked at an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, who resides at No. 1 Ogo-Oluwa St., Olude, Ipaja,Lagos, is alleged to have stolen items worth N187,000

She is facing a three-count charge bordering on housebreaking and stealing.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Ishola Samuel told the court that the accused committed the offence on Feb. 19 at the above address.

He alleged that the accused ransacked the apartment of the complainant, Miss Joy Okorocha, and stole one mattress, two wrist watches, two pillows, eight plates and a spoon.

“She also stole one handbag, one electric iron, one wall clock, one cooking pot, two jeans, one underwear, two wrappers, two tops, three curtains and cash of N50,000.

“Okorocha, who found the stolen items in her neighbour’s apartment, reported the case at the station and the accused was immediately apprehended,” he told the court.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Sections 287 and 308 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The Magistrate, Mrs G.O. Anifowoshe, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until March 28 for mention. (NAN)