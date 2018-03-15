Tiwa buys house in Lekki, street named after her

By Benjamin Njoku ::: Tiwa Savage, the Mavin Records First Lady, a source confirmed yesterday, has bought a new house in addition to having a street named after her in the highbrow Lekki area of Lagos.

Meanwhile, reports went viral on the Internet that Tiwa Savage and her estranged husband, Tee Billz, have finally called it quits.

It was also reported that the couple might be filing for a divorce in court after four years of living together as husband and wife.

However, the source said: “The marriage is already annulled since Tiwa Savage and Tee Billz have been living apart for two years now.”