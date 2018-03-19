Tianjin Teda’s first win of the season excites Mikel Obi

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Tianjin Teda’s midfielder John Mikel Obi is ecstatic over his side’s first win of the season in the Chinese Super League.

Obi who captains both club and country contributed in all three goals that ensured maximum three points.

The former Chelsea man, 30, delighted with the statement making display took to social media to express his feelings.

Mikel tweeted, “First win of the season – Done! We build from here,”

The win means they now occupy the eighth spot on the log after gathering four points from three outings.

Mikel and teammates return to action on April 1 to face Jiangsu Suning, after the international break.

He will be part of the Nigerian team that will play both Poland and Serbia on 23rd and 27th respectively.