Tenure Elongation: Court grants accelerated hearing of suit seeking to sack Oyegun, others 

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Wednesday , okayed accelerated hearing of a suit seeking to sack the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

The suit which was filed on March 8 by four members of the party who told the court that they are aspiring to run for leadership positions in the APC.

The defendants are challenging the extension of the tenures of incumbent holders of executive offices of the party.

Aside Odigie-Oyegun, others the plaintiffs urged the court to compel to vacate their positions at the expiration of their current tenure, are officials of the party at the National, State, Local Government Area, and Ward levels across the country.

It will be recalled that the National Executive Council of the APC had at a meeting it held on February 27, 2018, extended the four-year tenure of the party officials due to expire on June 30 , by one year.

However, the plaintiffs- Ademorin Kuye from Lagos State; Sani Mayanchi from Zamfara State and currently the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state; Are Mutiu also from Lagos State, and Machu Tokwat from Kaduna State, maintained that the action of the APC NEC was illegal.