How television knowledge, movies stole youths’ reading culture – FVDI

IN his quest to rekindle the passion for reading among youths, the Executive Director, Family Values Development Initiative, FVDI, Mr. Greg. Nwamadi has written two books that centre on redeeming the downward trend.

Speaking in Lagos during a press confrence held to unveil the books launched on Saturday, March 10, at the Golden Gate Chinese, Ikoyi, Nwamadi said: ‘’Our society’s inability to read, learn and assimilate adequate knowledge have not helped the youths.’’

According to him, the decline came at a time of increasing media saturation. While positing that reading was not the only source of information, he, however, cautioned that the information derived from watching movies, television, listening to music and podcasts are not created equally.

He explained that the person reading a book and the person watching a movie adaptation think differently. ‘’The difference is the level of assimilation,’’ he said. He stated that promoting a good reading culture amongst our youth was one of FVDI’s cardinal agendas.

Stressing the importance of cultivating reading habit among youths, Nwamadi averred that reading helps our children to grasp concepts and think logically.

He said: “At FVDI, we have assumed the moral responsibility of ensuring that the values that are the mainstay of traditional family systems are sustained. ‘’We support our work through publications and events, by promoting literary materials targeted at different categories of young people.

Requesting the presence of the public at the presentation of the two books, titled: Lush Garden in an Arid Land and Values for Future Leaders, Nwamadi said: Lush Garden in an Arid Land is a collection of poems on essential values for social development. “The publication is a response to our periodic youth programme.

The Values for Future Leaders targets different categories of young people, challenging the emergence of a better society.

“The other book, Legend of the Lost, is a fiction that looks into contemporary events that will eventually lead to the end of times saga.

“The plot builds up to reveal how environmental crisis and technology will play critical roles in the apocalypse. Both books will appeal to different categories of readers and help them make right decisions in their day-to-day life.”

He said the keynote address on the subject: Technology and Values for Future Leaders, would be presented by Ambassador (Dr) Oyedokun A. Oyewole, president/chairman, Governing Council of the Institute of Information Management (IIM), just as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Agriculture and the Real-sector, Mr. Dolapo Bright will give the keynote speech.