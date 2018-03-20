Subscribers to enjoy free upgrade on StarTimes bouquets

In the spirit of the upcoming Easter celebration, pay TV company StarTimes is offering a free upgrade on all its bouquets for subscribers on the antenna and Dish platform starting from the 15th of March to 30th April.

According to the company, the promo is to create awareness for content on higher bouquets during and after the Easter holiday.

Explaining further, the Brand & Marketing Director at StarTimes, Qasim Elegbede said “The promo is designed for all our subscribers to enjoy. When you pay for one month on Nova bouquet which is N900, you get to enjoy all Basic bouquet channels free for 2 weeks.

Subscribers who pay N1,300 for one month on the Basic bouquet will get to enjoy all Classic bouquet channels free for another 2 weeks and customers who pay one month on the Classic and Unique bouquet would get an extra week free of charge.”

Also commenting, the company’s Public Relations Manager, Kunmi Balogun said this is one of the many ways StarTimes gives back to its’ esteemed subscribers. He enjoined subscribers to take advantage of the promo, noting that this was an opportunity to see the channels on a higher bouquet for the same subscription price.

According to him, “When you pay one month on Nova bouquet at N900, all the channels on Smart bouquet will be open for free viewing for 2 weeks.

Subscribers on Smart Bouquet who pay N1,900 subscription fee for a month also gets to enjoy all Super bouquet channels free for 2 weeks.” He added that one month subscription of N3,800 on Super Bouquet however gives access to one extra week free.

StarTimes is the leading digital TV operator in Africa, serving nearly 10 million subscribers with a signal covering the whole continent and a massive distribution network of 200 brand halls, 3,000 convenience stores and 5,000 distributors.

The company also owns a featured content platform, with 480 authorized channels consisting of news, movies, series, sports, entertainment, children’s programs etc.