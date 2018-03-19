Breaking News
Translate

Barcelona tops Spanish La Liga table

On 9:30 amIn Sports by adekunleComments

Spanish La Liga table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Barcelona 29 23 6 0 74 13 75

Atletico Madrid 29 19 7 3 49 14 64

Real Madrid 29 18 6 5 73 33 60

Valencia 29 18 5 6 57 31 59

—————————————-

Villarreal 29 14 5 10 40 33 47

—————————————-

Sevilla 29 14 3 12 37 44 45

—————————————-

Girona 29 12 7 10 43 42 43

Real Betis 29 13 4 12 49 53 43

Getafe 29 10 9 10 35 27 39

Celta Vigo 29 11 6 12 45 42 39

Eibar 29 11 6 17 36 43 39

Leganes 29 10 6 13 25 35 36

Athletic Bilbao 29 8 11 10 29 33 35

Espanyol 29 8 11 10 26 37 35

Real Sociedad 29 9 6 14 51 52 33

Alaves 29 10 1 18 26 45 31

Levante 29 5 12 12 25 43 27

—————————————-

Las Palmas 29 5 6 18 21 58 21

Deportivo La Coruna 29 4 8 17 26 60 20

Malaga 29 3 5 21 16 45 14

— Top four teams qualify for 2018-19 Champions League

— Fifth-placed team qualifies for 2018-19 Europa League group stage

— Sixth-placed team qualifies for 2018-19 Europa League qualifying

— Bottom three teams relegated to second-tier Segunda Division


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.