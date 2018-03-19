Barcelona tops Spanish La Liga table

Spanish La Liga table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Barcelona 29 23 6 0 74 13 75
Atletico Madrid 29 19 7 3 49 14 64
Real Madrid 29 18 6 5 73 33 60
Valencia 29 18 5 6 57 31 59
—————————————-
Villarreal 29 14 5 10 40 33 47
—————————————-
Sevilla 29 14 3 12 37 44 45
—————————————-
Girona 29 12 7 10 43 42 43
Real Betis 29 13 4 12 49 53 43
Getafe 29 10 9 10 35 27 39
Celta Vigo 29 11 6 12 45 42 39
Eibar 29 11 6 17 36 43 39
Leganes 29 10 6 13 25 35 36
Athletic Bilbao 29 8 11 10 29 33 35
Espanyol 29 8 11 10 26 37 35
Real Sociedad 29 9 6 14 51 52 33
Alaves 29 10 1 18 26 45 31
Levante 29 5 12 12 25 43 27
—————————————-
Las Palmas 29 5 6 18 21 58 21
Deportivo La Coruna 29 4 8 17 26 60 20
Malaga 29 3 5 21 16 45 14
— Top four teams qualify for 2018-19 Champions League
— Fifth-placed team qualifies for 2018-19 Europa League group stage
— Sixth-placed team qualifies for 2018-19 Europa League qualifying
— Bottom three teams relegated to second-tier Segunda Division