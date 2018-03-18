Senator Ali Wakili: Adamu leads Buhari’s condolence team to Bauchi

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has been nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari to lead a condolence team to commiserate with the people of Bauchi State and the family of late Senator Ali Wakili who represented Bauchi South Senatorial District before his death at the weekend.



President Buhari had on Saturday as the death of the senator was announced, sent a condolence message and personal telephone calls to the bereaved wives, as people had described the late Senator Ali Wakili as one of the his staunchest supporters.

Also included in the high level government delegation to Bauchi are the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello and the Minister of State Power, Works and Housing, Alhaji Sulaiman Hassan.

The others in the delegation were three Senior Special Assistants , SSA’s to the President, Sarki Abba, Ya’u Darazo and Garba Shehu as well as the Permanent Secretary in the State House, Mr. Jalal Arabi.

In separate letters delivered to the Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwan Adamu and the older brother of the late Senator, Alhaji Mohammed Wakili, President Buhari said he received the news of the sudden death of Ali Wakili with great shock and sadness.

“By a common consent, Senator Ali Wakili was a noted and indefatigable member of the Senate who lived a simple yet purposeful life, and to the end, he played politics of commitment to a cause.

“There is no doubt he would be remembered as a capable and principled representative of his Senatorial District and the people of Nigeria,” a statement signed by the Senior Special to the President on Media and Publicity read.

The President recalled that barely 24 hours earlier, he had been with the late Senator at a wedding event Kano and, as he narrated, “he (Senator Wakili) looked so full life.”

He prayed for the repose of the deceased, saying “I pray to God to forgive him and cover him with his mercy and grace.”