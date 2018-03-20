Senate suspends plenary in honour of late Wakili

The Senate on Tuesday suspended plenary in honour of its late member, Sen. Ali Wakili, who died on Saturday.

Until his death, Wakili, 58, represented Bauchi South Senatorial District in the Red Chamber and was Chairman, Committee on Poverty Alleviation and Social Welfare.

Leader of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, who moved a motion for suspension of plenary, said that the demise of the lawmaker was a sad incident for the senate.

“It is also a sad incident for his senatorial district that he represented so well and for the entire country as well as development of democracy in the country.

“It is our tradition, convention and culture in the National Assembly that when this kind of divine incident happens, we normally observe one minute silence in honour of the departed.”

Sen. Philip Aduda supported the motion and silence was observed in honour of the deceased member.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, said it was proper for the Senate, as part of respect to the deceased and his family to adjourn all parliamentary activities in his honour.

Plenary was consequently adjourned until Wednesday.

NAN