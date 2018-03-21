Seasonal health hazards: Clean your way out of dry, dusty weather

Everywhere is dry and dusty. This is the season and there is nothing anybody can do to change the weather except God decides to bring down rain again. Though we have witnessed rain in different parts of the country, it is still not enough to take heat and dust away, at least not until we fully enter the rainy season.

So, at this period, it is inevitable to have dust in our homes because it can be carried in from the outside on shoes or blown in through windows and doors but a stitch in time, they say, saves nine. Timely effort to clean and control the dust, if it does not totally eliminate it, will keep the family in good health. If not, dust particles may accumulate fast and it may pose health hazards.

Looking at many homes with window and door nets, dust hangs on them and blocks air passage into the house. The little air that forces itself into the house is contaminated and the occupants are never free from cough, catarrh and even fever.

It is therefore necessary for every Homemaker to ensure that the net around the house is cleaned at least once a week to reduce dust that may have accumulated while windows and doors are properly cleaned with rag and water.

You may want to shut all windows if you have air conditioner to ventilate the house and, then, if electricity is available to power it. If not, the best thing is to refrain from keeping your windows ajar all the time and you should routinely remove dust on the net every other day or at least twice a week. You can’t beat the fresh air that comes into the house after cleaning the net.

It is not everything about your health that you need the doctor’s consultation. Simple extra care of your nets and precaution on the intake of dust during this season is just the solution.