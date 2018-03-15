Science Ministry to assist proposed Nigerian Army University

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Ministry of Science and Technology has promised to assist the Nigerian Army to upgrade its Institute of Technology and Environmental Science, Biu to a full-fledged University.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu said this when the Committee to Upgrade the Institute to University paid him a courtesy visit in his office in Abuja.

The Ministry, according to Dr. Onu will assist in the area of technical know-how, technology and institutional capacity to enable the proposed university stand on a firm footing.

He further said that the present administration is giving currency to knowledge-based economy, adding that the proposed university was welcome development at this stage of the nation’s development.

According to Dr. Onu, the Federal government will continue to support any initiative that will enable Nigeria utilize science and technology to solve her problem.

He commended the military institution for keying into the on-going technological revolution and thinking ahead of its time.

With this kind of orientation of the military, Dr. Onu said Nigeria will in no time be self-sufficient and become an industrial hub in the foreseeable future.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Committee to upgrade the university, Major-Gen Mathias Efeobokhi said that the university will serve as a solution center for the technological and other operational problems of the Nigerian Army, the Military and the nation.

He said that the institution is to create the critical mass required for research, innovation testing and development of military equipment in a 21st century setting.

According to him, “the University will facilitate the creation of the enabling environment that will facilitate the creation of the enabling environment that will enhance the acceleration, development and eventual production of modern military hardware in Nigeria”.