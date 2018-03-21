Save us from robbery attacks, kidnapping, Abia residents cry out to CP

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

ABA—Residents of Umudukwu community in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State, have sent a save our soul message to the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Anthony Ogbizi, over what they described as incessant armed robbery attacks and kidnapping in the area.

The residents lamented that no day passes without attacks in the area where robbers dispossess them of their cash and property in broad day light without any challenge from the security agencies.

They explained that the ugly situation has been worsened by the deplorable state of roads in the area and appealed to the Abia state government to rehabilitate the Umudukwu road as well as beef up security to protect lives and property.

A landlord in the area, Mr. Kingsley Kalu said: “Nobody is safe in Umudukwu. Armed robbers now operate in broad daylight, raiding shop owners and passersby. They rob and go freely without fear of being arrested by the Police. Many people have also been kidnapped. It is as bad as that. Many people are relocating from this area to safer places. We are calling on the Abia State Commissioner of Police to beef up security to protect lives and property.

“Even if security agents are coming to arrest them, there are no roads to access the area. So, this had given the hoodlums the courage to operate without fear. The commissioner and the state government should come to our aid. We are no longer safe.”

Attempts to draw the attention of the Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Anthony Ogbizi , to the plight of the residents ,did not yield fruit as he failed to respond to calls and text messages sent to his mobile number as at the time of filing this report.