Saraki mourns as Sen. Ali Wakili dies at 58

The President of the Senate Dr. Bukola Saraki has expressed sadness over the death of Sen. Ali Wakili who was the chairman of the Senate committee on Poverty Alleviation.

Wakili died at the age of 58 and his death has been confirmed by Saraki in a series of tweets to mourn his deceased colleague.

However, in his series of tweets, the President of the Senate Dr Bukola Saraki said that he was saddened to hear the news of the demise of Wakili.

Saraki who was on his way to the family house of the Vice President to felicitate with them on the wedding of his daughter, said that he was now on his way to the family House of Ali Wakili’s to commiserate with them on the passing of the senator.

See his tweets bellow:

Enroute to celebrate with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and family on their daughter’s wedding, I just heard about the passing of my friend and colleague, Senator Ali Wakili. I am on my way to the Wakili house to pay my respects to his family. — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) March 17, 2018

Inalilahi wa Ina Ilaehi Rajiun. It is the Almighty Allah (SWT) that gives life, and it his Him that takes it away. I pray that the Almighty Allah grants the dear departed Senator a place in Al Jannah Firdaus. — Bukola Saraki (@bukolasaraki) March 17, 2018