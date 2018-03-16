Sales rep in court for allegedly stealing employer’s N700, 000

A 21- year -old sales representative, John Obinna, on Friday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly stealing his employer’s N700, 000.

Obinna, who resides at No. 12, Ogundare St., Oke-Odo, Ile epo Bus Stop, Abule Egba, a Lagos suburb, is facing a charge of stealing.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Innocent Odugbo, told the court that the accused committed the offence between April 2017 and February 2018 at Shop B. 84A, Oke odo market, Abule Egba.

Odugbo said the complainant, Mr Abel Umah, employed the accused to manage his wholesale food stuff shop.

“The complainant, while auditing his books discovered that N700, 000 was not remitted and when he asked the accused, he could not give any reasonable explanation,” he said.

Odugbo said the case was reported at the police station and the accused was arrested for questioning.

The offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Newsmen report that Section 287 stipulates a three-year jail term for offenders.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

In his ruling, the Magistrate, Mr A. O Komolafe, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until March 23 for mention.

NAN