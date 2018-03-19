Breaking News
Translate

Russian neo-Nazi jailed for forcing prostitutes to march naked

On 6:31 pmIn News by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

A Russian court on Monday jailed a former martial arts champion and notorious neo-Nazi for three and a half years after he forced 12 prostitutes to walk naked through the streets of Saint Petersburg.

Vyacheslav Datsik broke into a small hotel that also functioned as a brothel in the centre of the northwestern city in May 2016 after declaring a “war on prostitutes”.

Acting with accomplices, he then forced 12 women and a man — allegedly a client — to follow him to a police station while still naked.

Datsik told police that he “just wanted the women to march in their work uniforms”.

He was found guilty of hooliganism, breaking into property and a “premeditated attack on the health of others”.

Investigators also established that Datsik stole 50,000 rubles ($863, 700 euros at the current rate) from a safe in the brothel and beat up three other women.

Datsik, a former kick-boxing and mixed martial arts (MMA) champion, was first arrested in 2010 after robbing several mobile phone stores.

He was then placed in a psychiatric facility, from which he escaped and fled to Oslo in 2010, where he unsuccessfully appealed for asylum while carrying a loaded gun.

He was promptly arrested.

He was later photographed in an Oslo courtroom wearing a black T-shirt with a swastika and — despite wearing handcuffs — making an improvised form of Nazi salute.

Sentenced to eight months in prison in Norway for illegal possession of weapons, he was then extradited to Russia in 2011.


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.