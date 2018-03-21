RSIEC seeks CAN’s prayers in council polls

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT— Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, has pleaded with Christian Association of Nigerian, CAN, for prayers to ensure a violent-free council elections in the state.

RSIEC also urged clerics to go back to their churches and charge their members on the need to participate in the elections.

Chairman and Chief Electoral Commissioner of RSIEC, Justice C I. Uriri (retd) made this plea yesterday, when he led officials of the commission to CAN office in Port Harcourt.

Uriri said: “This commission extends its hand of fellowship, urging you to join us in the crusade for the emancipation of mankind by sensitising your various congregations on the need to vote or be vote for.”