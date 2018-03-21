Return of Dapchi School girls: Muslim rights rejoices with President Buhari

Abuja – The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has rejoiced with parents of Dapchi Community and President Muhammadu Buhari, for the return of the abducted Dapchi school girls.



The Director of MURIC, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement on Wednesday, advised the Federal Government to renew its strategy to ensure adequate protection for all schools in the insurgency zone.

He said that the early return of Dapchi school girls had clearly differentiated between action and inaction of government.

“Defeated and hungry, Boko Haram terrorist are looking for ways of embarrassing government.

“ Chibok and Dapchi are now reference points in a tale of two Commander-in-Chiefs: one who turns the other cheek while his army turns and runs and another who takes immediate action and puts insurgents on the run.

“ However, we are saddened by the loss of five of the girls. We sympathise with their parents and pray that Allah will grant them Aljannah Firdaus, “ Akintola said.

The director called on all Nigerians to continue to support President Buhari to rid the country of insurgency and corruption.

NAN reports that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in Abuja, said that 76 of the released school-girls have been documented. (NAN)