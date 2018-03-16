Retired President Arap Moi leaves hospital

The retired President of Kenya, Mr Daniel Arap Moi, has been discharged from Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, Israel, where he had gone for medical check-ups.

Moi, 93, will be on his way home after visiting historical sites in Jerusalem.

“Mzee (old man) has been released after doctors gave him a clean bill of health after check-ups on his knee, which had been causing him discomfort,” read the statement by Presidency.

The former head of state left the country on Sunday on a chartered plane in the company of his physician, Dr David Silverstein, and his son Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

His office on Wednesday dismissed allegations circulating on social media about his health.

The problem with his knee began on July 30, 2006 after he was involved in an accident in Limuru, west of Nairobi.

Moi was travelling to his Kabarak home from Machakos, where he had presided over a graduation ceremony at Scotts Theological College.

On January 27, 2017 the former president underwent a minor surgery on his knee at the Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi.

Moi’s last public appearance was on October 26, 2017 when he cast his vote at Kabarak University polling station.

However, the former president did not leave his car; a polling clerk helped him cast his vote.

The former head of state has been meeting delegations at his Kabarak home.

He also met President Uhuru Kenya and his mother Mama Ngina Kenyatta. The details of the meeting were not made public.

The former president, who will turn 94 on September 2, ruled Kenya for 24 years between 1978 and early 2003.

He took over from Kenya’s founding father Mzee Jomo Kenyatta following his death on August 22, 1978.

