Respect citizens’ rights, IG tells policemen

By Anayo Okoli

UMUAHIA—INSPECTOR General of Police, IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has challenged officers and men of the police force to respect the rights of the citizens in the course of discharging their duties, warning that rights abuse amounts to corruption and injustice.

Idris who spoke on Monday, at Umuahia, Abia State, during the opening of a three-day workshop organised in collaboration with Centre for Civil Society and Justice, CCSJ, explained that respect for human rights is fundamental to peaceful coexistence in any society.

Represented by the Assistant Inspector General, AIG, Zone 9, Umuahia, Mr. Hosea Karma, Idris, expressed joy with the theme of the workshop, “Human Rights, War Against Corruption, Conflict Resolution and Sustainable Security: A Way Forward in Democratic Policing”, and urged the participants to take advantage of the workshop to improve on their service to society.

According to the IGP, “the topic is apt; it reminds us of our role in a democratic environment”, pointing out that respect for human rights would reduce conflict in the society.

“Human rights abuse is corruption and corruption is injustice; it is a crime. Corruption is not only when you extort money but when you refuse to do your work because of personal considerations”, Idris said.

The IGP also reminded the policemen of the government’s war against corruption which he said they must all be part of to achieve success.