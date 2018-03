Residents quiver over death of Sokoto LG Chairman

Alhaji Abubakar Tsara, 52, Chairman, Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto state is dead.

Tsara died in the early hours of Tuesday at Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto after a brief illness.

He had since been buried in his country-home in accordance with Islamic rites.

The Chairman is survived by three wives and 17 children.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal and the Speaker, Sokoto state House of Assembly, Alhaji Salihu Maidaji were among the dignitaries that attended his funeral prayer.

The Governor while condoling the family of the deceased, prayed Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus