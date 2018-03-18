Reps member Benson, Ikorodu LGA chiefs brainstorm on good governance

BY TOPE ADEGBOLA

Chairmen, Vice Chairmen, Secretaries, Supervisors, Councillors and other officials of Ikorodu Central LGA and those of Igbogbo/Baiyeku, Imota, Ijede, Ikorodu North and Ikorodu West LCDAs, converged in Ikorodu when they had an extensive training on how to boost their service delivery.

The event, organized by Icare Foundation of Hon. Babajide Benson (member of the House of Representatives, Ikorodu Constituency), took place under the theme: “Impacting the electorate, achieving good governance and legislative excellence “.

Benson, while addressing the participants, said the training was to empower the leaders at the grassroots for good governance.

“The training would inspire us to work hard towards our goals”, the lawmaker stated.

“The need to improve the quality of the lives of the people of Ikorodu is why we are here”.

Meanwhile, a former Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Asiwaju Olorunfunmi Basorun, praised Benson for the initiative and enjoined the Council Chairmen in Ikorodu Division to remain committed to developing their assigned areas.

The trainer and head of the Olushola Lanre Coaching Academy (OLCA), Mr. Lanre Olushola, told the participants, during the workshop, “If we want to move this country forward, we should be able to set goals and take responsibility for our actions”.

Aregbeshola Rasheed of Icare Foundation, on his part, said, “The training is to ensure that these grassroots leaders do better than their predecessors and also see it as an opportunity to serve”.

Also present at the occasion were the APC leader in Ikorodu, Chief Adenrele Olowu, the Majority Leader, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon SOB Agunbiade, and the representative of Ikorodu Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Nurudeen Sholaja, among others.