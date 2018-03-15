Reps c’ttee may issue warrant of arrest against Maina, others

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA—Adhoc Committee of the House of Representatives investigating the activities of presidential task force on pensions reforms from 2010 to the time of its dissolution and any other successor agency, has threatened to issue a warrant of arrest on Abdulrasheed Maina and others should they fail to honour their invitation.

The committee had in its first sitting, penultimate Monday, summoned Maina, who was chairman of the task force; former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, among others for explanations on the alleged diversion of pension funds.

The committee had also sat on Monday this week without most principal stakeholders in the matter.

On its third sitting, yesterday, where it took further testimonies from former Head of Service, Mr. Stephen Oronsaye and Nigerian Union of Pensioners, chairman of the committee, Anayo Nnebe, advised that it was in the best interest of all the stakeholders to attend the public hearing adjourned to next Tuesday to clear the air on some allegations levelled against them.

He, however, said the committee might be left with no other choice than to invoke the warrant of arrest on them, especially Maina.