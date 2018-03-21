Remo Stars picks 27 players ahead NNL season

The Nigeria National League (NNL) side, Remo Stars Football Club (RSFC)on Wednesday announced the recruitment 27 players ahead of the Bet9ja NNL season.

The Club Secretary Michael Onikute in a statement in Lagos said that the team’s preparation for the new season was in top gear.

He added that the team would seek a return to the elite division in the coming season.

Remo stars was demoted to the lower league last season spending just a season in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

“The Sky Blue Stars retained six players that participated in the NPFL last season and has also promoted four from the club’s youth cadre.

“The exciting youngsters promoted from Remo Stars U-19 are Balogun Sodiq, Onije Chisom, Dauda Shefiu and Abraham Marcus; meanwhile Sunday Williams made a return to the club after a year off the team.

“Some of the newly recruited players include, Gbenga Lanigan, Edoka Owoicho, Ibrahim Akinbode and Iloh Uche, who are all signed from Crown FC of Ogbomosho.

“Enoch Odjo and Mathias Ogwuche are both signed for the Sagamu-based Anosi Football Acadmemy while Afolabi Abiodun and Ibrahim Abdullahi joined NPFL and NNL side, Niger Tornadoes FC and Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC respectively.

“We have the services of Goalkeeper James Faith, Aman Brown, Aminu Azeez and Nokeeb Olaniyonu from Lagos based sides, My People FC, Royal Sporting FC of Bariga, Bolowotan FC and Smart City respectively.

“Others are Johnson Edikan (Taraba FC), Ajiboye Moses (Kwara Football Academy) and Solomon John.

The full list of the registered players for the NNL season is:

Goalkeepers: James Faith, Iloh Uche and Ndukwe Chizoba.

Defenders: Edoka Owochio, 5 – Edozie Ewelike, 13 – Okunughae Osas, 4 – Obi Ekene, 23 – Akinbode Ibrahim, 3 – Balogun Sodiq, 11 – Awoyemi Abiodun, 22 – Afolabi Abiodun.

Midfielders: Onije Chisom, 17 – Odjo Enock, 21- Abraham Marcus, 15 – Oshobe Shuji, 14 – Dauda Shefiu, 2 – Olaniyonu Nokeeb, 8 – Lasisi Saheed, 20 – Aminu Azeez.

Forwards: Solomon John, 16 – Ibrahim Abdullahi, 25 – Oguwche Matthias, 18 – Aman Brown, 27 – Edikan Johnson, 26 – Ajiboye Moses, 7 – Sunday Williams, 9 – Lanignan Gbenga. (NAN)