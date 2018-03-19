I regret lying against Prince Kazeem Eletu-Odibo, other top personalities – Ade Lawyer

…Says, I am now a born-again Christian

By Rotimi Agbana

In a new interview which graced the covers of many Nigerian newspapers on Saturday, March 17, alleged serial killer, Adeola Williams, otherwise known as Ade Lawyer admitted to lying against Prince Kazeem Eletu-Odibo and other top personalities.

According to Ade Lawyer who now claims to be a born again Christian, he also lied earlier that he worked for Prince Kazeem Eletu during the fight between him and Oba Elegushi.

Speaking on why he roped Prince Kazeem, Ade Lawyer said:

“Though I didn’t know Prince Kazeem before, I have heard his name very well and I asked for assistance from him several times through somebody who knows him but he refused to help me, and that was why I mentioned his name too. But now, I am a born-again Christian and I will always say the truth and stand by the truth.”

Prince Kazeem had earlier reacted to Ade Lawyer’s claim via a press release, where he (Kazeem) washed his hands off the allegations, stressing that the suspect has never worked for him.

Prince Kazeem disclosed that he saw him once, when he came alongside some area boys during a dispute over a land boundary, adding that it was the first and the last time he met him.

The alleged serial killer, Ade Lawyer, who was arrested for the murder of Ganiyu Ayinla, popularly known as Pinero, later affirmed Prince Kazeem’s earlier statement in his latest interview, which has been widely circulated in the media.

Reacting to Ade Lawyer’s latest confession, Prince Kazeem said:

“What else can I say which hasn’t been said in the press release I issued earlier? I don’t know him and I am very happy he has come out to say the truth. I am very grateful to God and I will continue to serve humanity irrespective of whatever they write or say about me.”