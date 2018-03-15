Rapper Olamide `Baddo’ launches new TV Channel

Abuja – Rapper Olamide Adedeji a.ka. ‘Baddo,’ on Thursday, announced the launch of his Television Channel, `Voice Of The Streets (VOTS)’.



The launch date incidentally is the Science student crooner’s birthday and he described the station as “a birthday gift to myself.’’

He further dedicated the station to his family, especially his late mother who passed away recently, his son and his record label YBNL.

Olamide, 29, shared the news through his instagram handle @baddosneh, where he wrote, “I dedicate this television station to my late mum and dad. Thanks for letting me chase my dream.

“Also to my son Batifèori Maximiliano Adedeji when I look up in the sky I ask myself why am I trying to live, if I’m just living to die, but when I look down I see the answer.

“Thanks for making me a better man. This is also for the day ones who have been supporting ruthlessly through the thick and thin.

“Those who believed in me when I didn’t even have an idea how far I would go in this journey.

“This is also a harbinger for every ghetto kid that you can be anything and achieve anything long as you put your mind to it and work toward it.

“This is for the YBNL fans and TEAM BADDOSNEH. I promise never to make you regret supporting me.

“More great stuff to come on my honour. Let’s all welcome our brand new baby. ‘VOTS’ (Voice Of The Street). Our television, my television, your television…be heard,” he wrote.

Olamide announced that the station ‘VOTS’ will be available on Play TV from Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The rapper, who has been described as ‘the voice of the streets’, proposed to his long-time partner and mother of his son a week ago.

He came into limelight in 2011 with his debut album ‘Rapsodi’ before starting his label ‘YBNL’ in 2012.

The Bariga born artist recently released a seven minutes visual to his hit song ‘Science Student’ amidst controversies surrounding the message of the song.

Olamide recently bagged the ‘Listeners choice’ award at the just concluded Sound city MVP awards. (NAN)