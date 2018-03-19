We are putting our best to inculcate morals, skills training in inmates –Controller

Mr Halliru Nadada, the Controller of Nigerian Prisons Service, Sokoto State Command, says the command has intensified efforts in inculcating morals and skills empowerment training in inmates in the state.

Nadada stated this in an interview with newsmen on Monday in Sokoto.

He said that the command had received robust facelift and working tools in the present administration, led by President Muhammadu Buhari to boost its operations.

He said inmates had also been attending literacy classes, religious studies and training on various skills aimed at promoting their productivity skills.

The controller stressed that prisons served as corrective centres and not places of punishment as people always considered them to be.

He explained that the command also obtained functional vehicles, provision of amenities and structural upgrading.

Nadada also said that the efforts had greatly enhanced routing transportation of inmates for trial as well as enhance the well-being of convicts.

According to him, the facelift has assisted the command to check its enormous challenges, in terms of overstretched facilities among others.

Nadada commended President Buhari and Minister of interior, retired LT,-Gen. Abdurahman Danbazau, for their efforts in giving the command facelift.

He advised Nigerians to patronise finished products produced by the inmates of the prisons and consider them part of the society, when freed.

The controller said prison officials had cordial working relationship with other security outfits in state, adding that officials of the command were being included in all security activities in the state.

He said in any suspected security breach during transportation of trial inmates to courts, the police usually serv as the command’s reinforcement.

“We participate in activities when due and enjoyed state government’s supports as well as Federal Government’s attention which facilitate our duties well,’’ Nadada said.

NAN