I am a product of love, Obiano says as he begins his 2nd term

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

GOVERNOR Willie Obiano of Anambra State and his deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, yesterday, took oath of office at an impressive ceremony at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, with the governor saying the late Ikemba Nnewi, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, would be proud of Anambra people for overwhelmingly voting for All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the November 18, 2017 governorship poll.

The ceremony was witnessed by four governors namely, David Umahi of Ebonyi, Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu and Ayo Fayose of Ekiti, as well as the deputy governor of Taraba State, Alhaji Haruna Umaru.

Also present were the Ooni of Ife, the Deji of Akure, the Obi of Onitsha and hundreds of traditional rulers from within and outside Anambra.

Obiano said: “I have no doubt that when Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu looks down from heaven, he would be proud of what you did on November 18, 2017.

“He would be happy that when the people he anointed to preserve his legacy jumped ship, you fought hard enough to keep the political vessel he bequeathed us afloat on the turbulent sea of Nigerian politics because this is our own.

“If our forebears; the Great Zik of Africa, Sir Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu, Mokwugo Okoye, Dr Akweke Nwafor Orizu, Igwe Osita Agwuna, Professor Kenneth Onwuka Dike, Professor Chinua Achebe, Professor Chike Obi, Mrs Janet Muokelu, and other illustrious personages laid the foundation for today’s Nigeria, our generation has no choice than to make Anambra State the quintessence of excellence. This is one mission that must not fail.

“I therefore stand before you today as a product of love; your love; your love for Anambra State; your love for good governance”.