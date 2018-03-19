Private sector to play advisory role in national food security council – Presidency

The Presidency wishes to affirm that the private sector will play an advisory role in the National Food Security Council recently announced by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, disclosed this on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, the President is aware of the huge interest indicated by the private sector since the composition of the Council was announced, as well as the reservations expressed by groups that felt left out.

We wish to emphasize that the Council constituted by the President was more of a think tank that would focus mainly on policy, while various groups from the private sector would be called upon to make sectoral presentations from time to time.

Everybody will be carried along as the Council will work closely with all stakeholders.

The Council will be inaugurated by President Buhari on Monday, March 26.